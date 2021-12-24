Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.74. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 15,852 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Apparel news, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $95,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $100,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock worth $688,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

