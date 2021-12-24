Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.