Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives €7.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.15 ($8.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.39) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.84) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €7.05 ($7.92) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.20) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of LHA stock opened at €6.29 ($7.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.23. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($14.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.92.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

