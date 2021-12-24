DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in DHB Capital were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 112,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

DHB Capital stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHBCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.