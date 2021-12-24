Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.35. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 17,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.84 million and a PE ratio of -7.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.

About Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.