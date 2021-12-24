Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $174.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.