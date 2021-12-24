Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $396,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,329 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 97,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 91,087 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.43. 68,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

