DinoExchange Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,513.00 (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DinoExchange has a total market cap of $465,875.29 and approximately $4,513.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.56 or 0.07965464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,003.47 or 0.99904200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072149 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DinoExchange Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

Buying and Selling DinoExchange

