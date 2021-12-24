DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). DraftKings reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. CBRE Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,683. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,656,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,112,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

