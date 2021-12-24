Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Insider Millennium Management Llc Acquires 54,773 Shares

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) insider Millennium Management Llc acquired 54,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $542,800.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Millennium Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $2,961,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Millennium Management Llc purchased 30,681 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $304,355.52.

NASDAQ DSAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSAC. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 59.9% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,275,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,631 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,555,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Duddell Street Acquisition by 104.3% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $848,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

