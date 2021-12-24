Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

