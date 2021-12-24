DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

