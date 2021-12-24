Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 74.92% from the company’s current price.

DND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.40.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$44.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -225.74. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$35.51 and a 52-week high of C$53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

