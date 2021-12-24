Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Shares Up 15.1%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND)’s share price shot up 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.49 and last traded at C$47.86. 471,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 261,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.57.

Several research firms have commented on DND. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.40.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.61. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.