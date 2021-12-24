Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

In other Energy Transfer news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

