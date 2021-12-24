Elrond (EGLD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $184.18 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $257.78 or 0.00504440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $5.13 billion and approximately $184.18 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00238482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00030915 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,932,708 coins and its circulating supply is 19,919,780 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

