Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 1765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

