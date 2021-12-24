EnWave (CVE:ENW) PT Set at C$1.65 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.65 price objective on EnWave (CVE:ENW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:ENW opened at C$0.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.82.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.71 million. Research analysts expect that EnWave will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

