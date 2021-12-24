Eq LLC Acquires 15,673 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Eq LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 512.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.0% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

