Eq LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eq LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.6% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $472.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

