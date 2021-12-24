Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 118.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,210 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after buying an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.