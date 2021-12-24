Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SM Energy’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of SM opened at $29.00 on Thursday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 698,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.