Ernest S. Rady Acquires 17,107 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 17,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.15 per share, for a total transaction of $618,418.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAT opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

