Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.74) Per Share

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.74) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($10.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $5.38 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $156.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
