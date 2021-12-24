Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.74) Per Share

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.74) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($10.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ESPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $5.38 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $156.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.