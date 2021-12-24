ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

GWH has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ESS Tech stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75. ESS Tech has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $28.92.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). Analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.81% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

