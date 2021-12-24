ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Up 3.3%

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.77. 591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 711,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.25). Analysts forecast that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

