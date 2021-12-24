EUNO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $573.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $573.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.22 or 0.00459416 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 209.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,407,748,625 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.