Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys Shares of 396,250 Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 396,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,091,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $83.84.

