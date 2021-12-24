Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.20% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $40,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after buying an additional 320,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $130.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

