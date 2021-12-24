Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610,606 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,716 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $190,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Amundi bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock opened at $139.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.11. The stock has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,031,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.