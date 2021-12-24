Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.59 and its 200-day moving average is $246.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $261.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.