Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $73,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.