Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,565 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

OKE opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

