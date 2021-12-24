Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 5,253 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,235,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,828,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

SPG stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

