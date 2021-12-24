Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 806 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 57,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $212.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

