Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives $4.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.27.

CAHPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th.

CAHPF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 30,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,305. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

