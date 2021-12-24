Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exco Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $15.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Exco Technologies stock opened at C$9.67 on Wednesday. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of C$8.92 and a 52 week high of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$379.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

