Exeedme (XED) Trading Up 6% Over Last Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $27.24 million and $575,486.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

