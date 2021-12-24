Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $899,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.02 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

