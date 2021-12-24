Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Shares Down 1.8%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 14,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 41,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Fairfax India Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.