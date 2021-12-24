FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,100 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 93,900 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for about 4.0% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.15 and a 200-day moving average of $165.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

