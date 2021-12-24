Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 130 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 147.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 26.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 25.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $161.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $165.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

