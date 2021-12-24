Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML opened at $801.41 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $477.08 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $805.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $777.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.