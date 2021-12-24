Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $38,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 676,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3,988.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.58.

