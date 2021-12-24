Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $83,000 in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $22,854,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 29.7% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 831,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 190,223 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 0.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $473,280.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,403,750 shares of company stock worth $29,233,386.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.