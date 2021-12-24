Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $77,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $74,464,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,604,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,224,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

