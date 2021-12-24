Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $332,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 148.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 877,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

