Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Deer Park Road Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,269,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,756 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 924,422 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 783,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 728,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 564,150 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,439 shares during the period.

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

