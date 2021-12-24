Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 21,495 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,495 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NEM opened at $59.53 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.