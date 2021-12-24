Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 306 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

